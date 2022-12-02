This week we’re back in Doha at the 2022 World Cup where the Socceroos have secured a spot in the round of 16 for the first time in 16 years after a thrilling match against Denmark. The win sparked celebrations across Australia, with some Aussies even asking Prime Minister Anthony Albanese whether this victory warrants a public holiday.

His answer? Let’s win the World Cup first.

Also, don’t miss a football freestyler’s greater mission; a closer look at how five lions escaped their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, and a cockatoo’s crafty yet potentially harmful way of marking its territory.

Socceroos thriller

Jubilation as the Socceroos advance to the FIFA World Cup’s round of 16 for the first time since 2006, following their win against Denmark.

Maymi Asgari

Maymi Asgari wants to change society’s perception of how a footballer ‘should’ look.

Asgari is a footballer freestyler who wears a hijab and has gone viral on social media for her show-stopping talent. Recently, Asgari was spotted at the World Cup in Qatar showing off her serious skills and hoping to spread the message that footballers come from all different walks of life.

Attention to detail

Nigerian artist Babajide Olatunji gives viewers a front row seat to his art as Olatunji carefully adds the finishing touches on a hyper-realistic portrait typical of his painting style.

Proposal gone wrong

Scott Clyne had the making of a magical proposal – until it was actually time to get down on bended knee.

Mr Clyne and his would-be fiancée Suzie Tucker were at the front of a boat, a la Titanic, when he decided to pull the ring out his pocket, only for it to fall into the water. And Mr Clyne rapidly followed.

But fear not, all’s well that ends well. Mr Clyne managed to retrieve the ring and propose to Ms Tucker. She said yes.

Taronga Zoo lions escape

CCTV footage from Sydney’s Taronga Zoo shows the shocking moment five lions escaped their enclosure through a hole in the wired fence, setting off emergency alerts at the zoo.

Cockatoo mischief

You might need sturdy headgear the next time you walk down Melbourne’s Flinders Lane, as this mischievous cockatoo has taken to dropping pot plants from a balcony.

Countdown to Christmas

The holiday season is in full swing at the ZSL London Zoo – as meerkats, squirrel monkeys and lions open their Advent calendars in the lead up to Christmas.

Neighbourhood patrol

You’ll never need security cameras with these set of feline eyes watching over your neighbourhood.

Keyboard chaos

Forget an extra set of hands, how about an extra set of bird feet? How many words per minute do you think he’s averaging?