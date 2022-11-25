Holder of $50m Powerball ticket can’t be contacted

Live

One lucky NSW resident is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth $50 million – but they don’t seem to know it yet.

The winning ticket-holder, who lives somewhere on the NSW mid-north coast, was yet to pick up the phone to lottery officials after Thursday night’s draw.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said repeated attempts to phone the new multi-millionaire had failed.

“I was ready to confirm Powerball’s newest division one winner straight after the results of tonight’s draw were known, but sadly whenever I called the number provided, it just rang out,” he said.

“If you see a number of missed calls on your phone, you could be the winner we’re trying to contact.

The NSW winner held the only division one winning entry nationally in Thursday night’s Powerball draw. They take home the entire $50 million jackpot.

The winning entry was purchased from a NSW Lotteries outlet on the NSW mid-north coast. The entry is registered to a player card – but the ticket-holder just needs to answer their phone.

“You may not think it’s possible you’re the division one winner we’re searching for. But if you have an entry from a NSW Lotteries outlet on the mid-north coast into this week’s Powerball draw that you haven’t checked yet, you’re in with a chance,” Mr Hart said.

“We’re urging all Powerball players to check their entries as soon as possible. If you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket to contact the Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”

The elusive winner is the 19th Powerball division one winner so far in 2022.

The win also confirms NSW’s Powerball winning streak – with 11 of those 19 division one wins coming from the state. Of this year’s other winners, four have been from Victoria, two from Western Australia and one each from South Australia and Queensland.

In addition to the division one winning entry, there were 1,583,199 prizes worth more than $29.29 million won in divisions two to nine. Among those winners were 26 division two winners, who each take home a $31,222.55 prize.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1384 on Thursday 24 November 2022 were 14, 6, 9, 25, 27, 31 and 33. The all-important Powerball number was 15.

So far this year there have been 19 Powerball division one winning entries that have collected more than $664.39 million.