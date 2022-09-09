News Good News SA woman’s expletive-laden reaction to $40m win
SA woman’s expletive-laden reaction to $40m win

A South Australian woman is $40 million richer after winning first division in Powerball. Photo: The Lott
A South Australian woman has scooped the pool in the latest Powerball draw, winning the entire $40 million division one prize.

The Snowtown mother let rip in an expletive-laden spray of joy when lottery officials told her of the monster win in a phone call while she was driving.

Oh my god! Oh my god!” she told them on Friday.

“F— off! F— off! My brain isn’t working at the moment.

“Forty million dollars? Is this true?!

“What! I can’t believe it!

“I was driving and I’ve turned into some random street. I don’t know where I am.

The woman, who bought her winning ticket online, pulled over in a side street to digest her good fortune.

“Funnily enough, I was joking around with a friend earlier this morning saying if I won division one in Powerball, I’d go on a holiday around the world,” she said.

“I definitely didn’t expect to win the entire jackpot tonight.

“Never in a million years did I think this would’ve happened to me. It’s been a tough few months, so this is life-changing.”

The woman, who did not want to be named, said some celebrations would be held, “once I’ve processed this all”.

-with AAP

