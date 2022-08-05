Hello, readers! It’s finally the weekend and we are back with a selection of must-watch videos from the week that was.

We saw England’s Lionesses dance on table tops and serenade crowds in celebration of their historic win at the women’s Euro 2022 final.

We also saw adorable footage of a day in the life of a panda caretaker.

And a group of friends in shark costumes took us back to singer Katy Perry’s memorable 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

England’s Lionesses take it home

England’s Lionesses crashed a post-match press conference celebrating their victory at the women’s Euro 2022 final, chanting, “it’s coming home”.

Lionesses celebrate in Trafalgar Square

Celebrations continued for England’s women’s football team, who serenaded everyone in London’s Trafalgar Square with their version of River Deep – Mountain High.

Mysterious sinkhole

Chilean Authorities are investigating a mysterious 200-metre-deep sinkhole that appeared in the north of the country.

A closer look

This incredible drone footage captured silver lava brewing.

Vault or chocolate?

This chocolatier’s vault won’t only melt in your mouth – it’s also completely functional!

Relentless cuddles

This keeper simply can’t escape these pandas’ cuddles as he cleans up their enclosure.

Blended family

In this unique instance of co-parenting, Fig the cat comforts Olive’s puppy.

Cow dam

Moooooove aside, this cow’s got places to be.

No water, please

It seems this little guy has found quite the adversary in the hose.

Dance party

Seven years after Katy Perry’s half-time performance at the Superbowl, the Left Shark meme is still alive and well.