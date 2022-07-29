Happy weekend, readers!

In this week’s top videos, the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicked off in Birmingham with an extravagant series of performances celebrating history and culture.

Plus, don’t miss the moment an ABBA classic really gets a crowd going, or the heartfelt speech from a Greens MP that touches on the importance of inclusivity.

There’s also a clever frog to remind us that working smarter is the way to go.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Fireworks exploded, lighting up the night sky, as Prince Charles officially opened the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Australia’s entrance at the Commonwealth Games

Australian flag bearers Eddie Ockenden and Rachael Grinham led the Australian team as they made their entrance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A boop goes a long way

The mechanical bull stole the show at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, representing The Bull Ring shopping area in Birmingham, England.

Zombie koala

This was a climate protest like no other.

Politicians were greeted outside Parliament House by Blinky the zombie koala, a giant puppet organised by Extinction Rebellion.

Brisbane MP Stephen Bates’ emotional first speech in Parliament

Greens MP Stephen Bates could not hold back his tears as he shared his coming-out story and the promise he made to himself growing up.

Saudi Arabia’s mirrored megacity

Saudi Arabia has unveiled the designs for a mirrored city running across the desert, expected to cost $500 billion.

Big splash

This pup might need a few swimming lessons, but he was clearly having a blast. We’ll give him an A for effort.

Classic rave

The crowd went wild hearing an ABBA classic at this year’s Truck Festival.

A boat ride to remember

One minute you’re dry, the next you’re making a splash … if only he’d stayed seated.

Unlikely commute

It seems this frog has tapped into the ideology of working smarter, not harder.