In this week’s selection of videos, we see Splendour in the Grass fans express their disappointment after the first day of the festival was cancelled due to dangerous weather.

Plus, South Australia Police get creative reminiscing about speeding excuses they’ve heard one too many times, a huge wave crashes into a Hawaii wedding reception, and a lenticular cloud hovers over Mount Teide in the Canary Islands.

A muddy Splendour

Splendour in the Grass fans have taken shelter in their tents after Byron Bay was hit with wild weather. The first day was eventually cancelled.

Splendour in the rain

Comedian Jordan Raskopoulos didn’t let the weather get in the way of having a good time.

Heat Apocalypse

Stuck in a train, concerned passengers in Spain look on as a wildfire takes over vegetation amid Europe’s sweltering heatwave.

Wedding crasher

A wedding in Hawaii took a soggy turn when a giant wave crashed into the reception.

Sandy work

This dedicated gentleman won’t let the brutal Gold Coast weather stop him from doing his job.

Footvolley in Brazil

Watch these athletes masterfully play this mashup of football and beach volleyball.

Lenticular cloud

This timelapse captures a magnificent lenticular cloud floating over Mount Teide in the Canary Islands.

SA Police jump on ‘Things people have said…’

SA Police have taken to TikTok to tell us that there is no excuse for speeding.

Mistaken bite

One slice of bread and two hungry pups, which one of these eager golden retrievers will take the win?