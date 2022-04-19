Four hundred and seven days ago, an unknown internet user was hit by a stroke of inspiration that has since brought joy to hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

Every day since March 9, 2021, self-taught 3D artist Jason Chou, or ‘Jaythechou’ as he is known online, has photoshopped Paddington Bear into a movie or TV show and posted the results on the internet.

His latest effort involved a confused Paddington standing side by side with a smiling Thor in Marvel’s upcoming hit Thor: Love and Thunder.

But film buffs needn’t worry. His work spans the full gamut of TV and film.

Jay’s portfolio offers something for everyone, which is perhaps why his Twitter page has so far amassed more than 218,000 followers.

In one shot, Paddington joins James Bond and Emilio Largo at a poker table in the film Thunderball, looking on through squinted eyes as Sean Connery draws the smile of a young woman next to him.

The marmalade-loving bear also jumps on a horse with grizzled police sheriff Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead; hops on a bicycle with Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci; and runs from an aeroplane alongside Cary Grant in North by Northwest.

Oh, and he looks utterly shocked to hear Will Smith shouting at comedian Chris Rock after slapping him at the Oscars.

Jay’s Patreon account offers fans the chance to support his work with a monthly donation of up to $14.

Fans who donate $7 a month are able to request a movie or TV show for Paddington to appear in.

Jay says any money he raises will help him pay for art school, eliminate his student debt, buy his mum a car, and cover his father’s surgery fees.

He’s also offered a free Photoshop lesson on TikTok for those interested in learning how to make their own images.

The most recent Paddington Bear film – Paddington 2 – was released in 2017 and followed the trials and tribulations faced by Paddington after the gift he bought for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday was stolen.

It grossed $US225 million ($305 million).

Shooting on Paddington 3 is due to start later this year.

StudioCanal told Variety in February 2021: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care – as with film 1 and 2.”