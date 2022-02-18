Shocking Titanic-like clip tops our videos of the week

Live

With Parliament back in action again this week and tension rising on the Ukraine-Russia border, it’s been another full-on week of news.

Not to worry – TND has once again compiled its reporters’ favourite videos of the week – and we’re sure they’ll lighten your spirits.

In addition to a cringe-worthy ukulele rendition (you know the one), you’ll find a thrilling Titanic-like moment, a mischievous tiger cub and one of the world’s most popular rappers showing off his questionable dance moves while watching Super Bowl halftime show.

Have a video you would like us to include for next week? Make sure you tag us on social media at #TNDVoW.

Like a scene from Titanic

A passenger on a Hamburg ferry captured the moment a monstrous wave smashed through the boat’s front windows.

It truly looks like a scene from James Cameron’s Titanic, with passengers seen running in fear for safety.

Luckily no one was hurt, and officials are now investigating why the windows gave way.

Rare whale encounter

This paddling pair got extremely lucky this week when they had a close encounter with a stunning whale.

So, they sat back and enjoyed the remarkable view.

The footage is simply breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaimen Hudson (@jaimenhudson)

Check out my moves

DJ Khaled is all of us watching this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

With Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem and more taking to the stage, it was impossible to not get up and dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Karate kid

This video proves that, sometimes, all you need is a little help from your friends.

Make sure you watch until the end.

You gave me a fright!

This daring tiger cub gave Mumma a taste of her own medicine.

It reminds us of that classic sneezing panda video that went viral a few years back.

Scotty’s latest stunt

We know you’ve all seen the Prime Minister’s cringe-worthy rendition of April Sun in Cuba by now.

But this really was the video that dominated the news cycle this week – much to the dismay of the song’s creators.

And yeah, it’s a shocker.

Strike a post

Let’s be honest – we all need some fashion advice right about now, especially after two years stuck at home.

We just didn’t expect the fashion advice to come from The Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky.

But we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Devious tactics

Playful pug Hugo The Malamute has made our list of favourites once again.

And it’s no wonder – he’s just so darn adorable!

This week, Hugo shows that sometimes we have to play dirty to get what we want.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo The Malamute (@hugo_themalamute)

Reach for the stars

Poppy the prairie dog is also giving us another timely post-lockdown reminder – that it’s time to get out and do some exercise.

Must. Have. Attention!

This doting pup demands immediate attention from his owner.

Love is in the air

Deserts come in all shapes and sizes these days – even perfume bottles!

In honour of Valentine’s Day (which was on Monday, February 14, if you forgot) check out this crafty baker’s detailed creation.