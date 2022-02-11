Live

What a week that was, huh?

From the Winter Olympics in Beijing to Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins’ inspiring speeches at the National Press Club, this past week delivered countless moments in history.

And it was all captured on video.

‘I know what you want’

We all know Queen Elizabeth loves her corgis.

In fact, she’s rumoured to have had more than 30 corgis during her 70-year reign.

The Royal Family TikTok account (yes, even the Queen is on TikTok) captured this rare interaction between the Queen and one of her beloved pets.

Hair salon stunt

Rarely does a week go by without a bizarre faux-election stunt by our Prime Minister.

This week, Mr Morrison visited a Mount Eliza hair salon to wash a staff member’s hair.

We’re still scratching our heads over this one.

No holding back

It has been quite the week for former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame.

The pair, both survivors of sexual assault and outspoken advocates, gave moving and powerful speeches at the National Press Club on Wednesday – and they certainly didn’t hold back.

Higgins was the first to take aim against the Prime Minister, slamming Mr Morrison for his “shocking” and “offensive” language about women’s safety.

“I didn’t want his sympathy as a father,” said Higgins. “I wanted him to use his power as Prime Minister.”

Shortly after, Tame made claims that she had been contacted by a senior member of a government-funded organisation, who allegedly “threatened” her about criticising the Prime Minister.

Both speeches were met with deafening applause from the journalists present, and both Tame and Higgins were praised for speaking out.

Jakara goes for gold

Australia hasn’t had much luck in the Winter Olympics in recent times.

That was until Aussie Jakara Anthony broke the 12-year gold medal drought, coming out on top in the Women’s Mogul Final.

Watch the moment Jakara learnt of her historic victory down below.

Gold medallist in the making?

With the Winter Olympics still going on in Beijing, the enthusiasm for snow sports is clearly in the air.

Two parents hooked up a microphone to this adorable snowboarding prodigy – with hilarious results.

Olympic ‘wrapture’

Sometimes things don’t go … exactly to plan, but hey, it’s what you do in the moment that matters.

The art of sacrifice

Rarely do we get a behind-the-scenes look at how viral videos are made, but TikToker Karen Cheng gave us just that.

Was the art worth the sacrifice of wet, grassy clothes? We reckon so.

A pup’s best friend

Need a pick-me-up? Get a load of these two furry angels being the best of friends.

And, their names are Bambi (the golden retriever) and Mochi (the German shepherd).

How cute is that?

Bird’s-eye view

Watch this cheeky parrot fly off with an unsuspecting family’s camera and film the entire journey!

The family eventually got their camera back by following the sound of squawking.

Close call

Watch this crossing guard act fast and save a young child from being hit by an oncoming car.