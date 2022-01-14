It’s a brand new year, and The New Daily is back with more videos for your viewing pleasure.

We may be just two weeks into 2022, but there are already plenty of clips to choose from – and trust us, it was no easy task narrowing them down.

Plus, as you can probably tell from our selection of tennis-themed videos, we absolutely cannot wait for next week’s Australian Open.

Have a video you’d like us to include in next week’s edition? Tag us on social media at #TNDVoW.

‘You’re in, Tofu!’

Daria Saville (formerly Gavrilova) is heading to the Australian Open next week – not forgetting her adorable pup, Tofu.

Daria made sure both she and Tofu had their accreditation sorted ahead of the tournament – and Tofu pleading for her paperwork has got to be the cutest thing we’ve seen all week.

Chilling rescue

Four Los Angeles officers pulled an injured man from the wreckage of a plane this week, just seconds before the plane was obliterated by a speeding train.

We reckon those four officers deserve a medal for their quick thinking and heroic actions.

Duckworth’s hat trick

Forget the Ashes – Aussie tennis player James Duckworth showed us what a real hat-trick was while on court at the ATP Cup.

Hats off to you, James. We can’t wait to see what tricks he has in store for the Open next week.

Dogs v cats

It’s a debate as old as time itself – cats or dogs?

This quick-thinking German Shepherd used the couch pillow to his advantage, squashing his feline opponent.

Well played, dog, and better luck next time, cat.

Chomp, chomp

Ever wondered how a scallop swims?

Well, you’re about to find out after clips of the little guys swimming went viral on social media this week.

We weren’t sure what to think at first, but scallops chomping around the sea is definitely a surprise.

Up, up and away

Footage of the UK Marines testing a jetpack last May has resurfaced on the internet and it’s not hard to see why.

The video features a jetpack operator completing a maritime boarding operation with the UK Royal Marines.

How fast can it go, you ask? At least 80m/h (128km/h).

It’s a ruff world

Buddy, an incredibly sweet golden retriever, had some trust issues with a glass door after he ran into one.

It took some convincing – read: a bacon strip – for Buddy to give the doorway another go.

But we’re happy to report Buddy is not only OK, but a very good boy.

Total zen

Need some help relaxing? Then watch this take on a Rube Goldberg machine inspired by the fan-favourite Hayao Miyazaki film Spirited Away.

TikTok creator @Enbiggen has plenty of similar content on his platform, but this clip in particular has attracted almost 290 million views.

Life lessons with Rafa

At an event organised by Tennis Australia, adored Spaniard Rafael Nadal gave budding tennis players some life lessons.

Nadal shared one piece of advice he has kept close to his heart since he was a kid.

“Listen and be ready to follow the instructions of the people next to me. They want the best for me,” Nadal said.

Watch the hot mike, Mike

An apparent leak exposed Seven Network hosts Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern’s true feelings about the Djokovic visa saga.

And, well, they didn’t hold back.

Warning: Coarse language