This week has been a bit of a rollercoaster, from videos of extremists making death threats to political spats over how it was handled.

As a COVID outbreak sent Darwin into lockdown, the world’s most locked down city (Melbourne) is easing almost all restrictions.

There has been much to talk about and plenty to prepare for as the country starts looking forward to Christmas.

With more socialising on the cards, you’ll need to dust off your show-and tell skills.

Our picks for top videos this week will give you something to show, and these conversation starters will give you a refresher on the tell.

Old dog, new trick

So, it turns out even dogs have irrational fears.

I guess sometimes training your dog is back-breaking work. Even more so if your dog is just as big as you are.

Watch Brodie The Goldendoodle take on exposure therapy like a pro.

Post lockdown reunions

Check out this wholesome clip of two birds ‘hugging after lockdown’.

The video recently won a comedy photography competition and, honestly, this is how we all felt seeing our friends after months apart.

This video makes us want to tweet about it (wink, wink).

Don’t fry at home

As Thanksgiving rapidly approaches, firefighters have released an explosive video demo showing the disasters of deep-frying a whole turkey.

You’ll see why it probably isn’t the greatest idea.

‘Just let me eat’

As most states finally emerge from lockdown, a lot of Aussies are back enjoying a good spread at their favourite restaurant.

This video reminds us that there are two kinds of people, those who capture their food and those who eat it while it’s hot.

Which one are you?

Incredible rescue

This video made our hearts stop this week.

As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes.

You’ll be holding your breath ‘til the end of this video – and stay off the tracks.

Worst sandwich ever?

Sir Paul McCartney is a god of music, but perhaps he should leave sandwiches to the professionals?

Here, Paul explains the method behind the madness of his insanely detailed sandwich recipe.

Would you give it a try? We’re not too sure.

The Tigers are Swifties

This Taylor-inspired video from Richmond FC had us cackling.

Major props to Richmond’s social media manager for their creative use of Razor Ray’s now-iconic “you need to calm down” lecture to former Tiger Sean Grigg.

It’s Taylor season

There were plenty of Taylor Swift-inspired videos this week with the re-release of her album Red.

This TikTok from T-Swizzle herself and pal Selena Gomez got 78.8 million views in just four days.

As Richmond FC could tell you, it pays to be a Swiftie.

Bonus video: Meghan Markle tests her acting chops

Meghan Markle made a brief return to acting this week when she took part in Ellen’s hidden camera prank.

The now-duchess and former Suits actress approached three stall owners and had to follow Ellen’s every instruction, leaving them all very confused.

Is the skit cringeworthy, or funny? We’ll let you decide.

You can read more about Meghan’s hour with Ellen here.