In an effort to counter some of the doom scrolling our readers have been doing, we’ve put together another list of funny and heartwarming videos.

It has been a big week for news, with more shock political resignations and record coronavirus numbers in Victoria.

If you’re looking for some light relief, but fear the time-sucking vortex that is social media – we’ve got you covered.

1. The world’s laziest rescue

To be clear, TND is a news outlet, not a ‘cat video’ website. But who could scroll past this sloth on a Saturday morning? We have no idea why he was in the river, but he looks pleased to be out of it. Smile and wave, sloooowly.

2. How much can a koala bear?

By the sounds of this, not very much more. Having a rough week? Why not play this video on loud and just embrace the chaos. We haven’t decided if the ‘all-body bellow’ sounds more like a laugh, or a cry – but Baxter just seems to get it.

3. Put a ring on it

What better way to end an NRL season than with a grand final win and a new fiancé? Penrith winger Brian To’o proposed to Moesha Crichton-Ropati moments after winning the premiership. Don’t ask where he was keeping the ring during the game, though. Let’s not ruin the magic.

4. Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci made headlines in the early days of lockdown with his glorious cooking videos (we think it was either in the sourdough lockdown era … or the Tiger King lockdown?) As if we couldn’t love The Tucc’ more, he shared a video cooking up some late-night pasta. Actor Ryan Reynolds said it best in the comments: “Dear God, you are a SNACK.” You’ve got our mouths watering, Stanley!

5. One dead, others injured

The internet had a meltdown this week when social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all crashed for several hours. For those in the know, it was an interesting tech learning curb. But for the Twitterverse – It was just another excuse to gloat and make memes.

6. Dog sticks the selfie

It’s a dog owner’s dream to get inside the mind of man’s best friend. This ingenious dog owner had the idea to strap his phone to a stick with some duct tape, and to hand it to his pup. We can’t help but feel nervous for the phone precariously taped to the end of the stick, but his pup looks so happy traversing the beach!

7. Shake your booty

The worst part about taking your dog on an excursion to the beach? The after-beach bath. Spoon the greyhound left TikTok-ers in stitches over the week after taking a bath. Walking away from the tub, Spoon wriggles and shakes in efforts to get dry – culminating in a long and vigorous jig! Check out these dance moves.

8. Baddy Gladdy

In case you have taken up residence under a lovely rock, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian hung up her blazer last week. She resigned because of an ICAC investigation, no laughing matter. But the creatures of TikTok managed to see the funny side, suggesting not being in charge of handling a pandemic will leave more time for fun.

9. Sssssssscary disssssssscovery

Ballina man Keith Williams had a rude early-morning fright when he discovered a python curled up in his dishwasher. Mr Williams was able to stay calm and collected.

“When you first see it, you jump a while and the heart races,” he says. “and then you start to calm down when you realise it’s just a lovely python. I don’t really need to be scared of it.”

At the end of a dramatic morning, Mr Williams said it was time to get back to business.

“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a lot of washing up to redo.”

10. Before I let you go …

As reported by The New Daily, the resignation of Ms Berejiklian does not bode well for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as an election approaches. Theirs was a mutually beneficial friendship, politically speaking, and TikTok-ers thought they deserved one last dance.

Bonus round: Happy Birthday Putin … and bear?

We know it’s not a video, but we couldn’t leave out this gem. In a gift to the internet, Russia’s official Twitter account posted a tribute to President Vladimir Putin in honour of his 69th birthday. The post was accompanied by an illustration of the President standing in a field, next to a bear towering over him on his hind legs. The image has already inspired legions of internet memes that are sure to keep giving for the week to come.