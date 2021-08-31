Live

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps millions of people working from home, a hilarious cameo has left a weatherman red-faced.

Global Toronto’s meteorologist Anthony Farnell was providing the people of Ontario with the weather last Friday when he was interrupted by a hungry fan.

Farnell’s dog, aptly named Storm, began wandering through his home office set during a live broadcast.

The adorable Storm was looking for treats and was not keen to wait until his owner had finished explaining the weekend forecast, Global News has reported.

Farnell managed to continue his broadcast, but eventually cracked and asks Storm to “move” before erupting into laughter.

But he’s not the first to be interrupted during a forecast by weatherman’s best friend.

In 2020, his Fox13 counterpart Paul Dellegatto was forced to explain a forecast “verbally” after cute canine Brody messed with his graphics.

“The maps aren’t going to move because he just whacked the computer with his head,” Dellegatto says in the footage.

While it could have been a frustrating moment, Delegatto took it in his stride and viewers were delighted by the guest appearance.

“Buddy, we’re gonna eat after this,” he tells the affectionate golden retriever.

Sharing the best and funniest working from home fails has offered a silver lining to lockdown, from inappropriate art to accidental nudity.

It’s hard to reconcile how long the pandemic has been going on, but 18 months ago the world was not prepared to move everything online.

One Twitter user who forgot to check her house was ‘workplace appropriate’ before a video call with her department accidentally used a glass that would not be found in the office tea room.

“I love intercourse,” it reads.

BBC News reporter Gareth Barlow offered some sage advice to his Twitter followers last year.

“If you do WFH and have a Skype meeting, always consider if the art on the wall is a) in shot b) appropriate,” Barlow wrote.

At least Skype fails are semi-private, with only your boss and colleagues to judge you. The same can’t be said for live broadcasts.

In April 2020, ABC News correspondent Will Reeves dialled in to Good Morning America without one important ingredient: Pants.

It served as a timely reminder to always check the framing of your camera.

If in doubt, wear pants!

Reeves may have been better covered if he’d accidentally used a cat filter like Texas lawyer Rod Ponton.

Mr Ponton failed to impress a district judge when he joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Mr Ponton said.

“I can see that,” replied Judge Ferguson.

Judge Ferguson shared a clip of the fail online, complete with a coaching session from others on the call who try to help Mr Ponton remove the filter.

“This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th,” Judge Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

And while it was an unfortunate time to get stuck on the cat filter, those who live with feline friends know the real deal can be just as disruptive.

Twitter user @Pandamoanimum shared an image of someone’s cat attempting to join a virtual meeting.

Do you have a funny working from home fail or positive news story? We’d love to hear from you! Get in touch: cboyes@thenewdaily.com.au