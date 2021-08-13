News Good News $80 million lottery winner might not know
$80 million lottery winner might not know

One lucky Victorian has yet to be notified of their win, the biggest in the state's history The Lott
It’s possible someone in Victoria woke up Friday morning unaware they are $80 million richer.

The lucky Victorian holds the only division one winning ticket for Thursday’s Powerball jackpot draw.

It makes them the biggest in the state’s history and the third-biggest in Australia. The biggest was $110 million in 2019.

However, lotto officials do not have the complete contact details for the online player and have not been able to contact them.

There were a total of nearly 3 million prizes, worth more than $50 million won on Thursday’s draw. Among those winners were 13 division two winners who each take home a prize worth over $100,000.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said someone might not have realised their life had just changed forever.

“Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you’ve just won $80 million,” Ms Cooney said. “We are encouraging everyone in Victoria to check their entries because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for!”

The winning numbers in Thursday Powerball were 17, 10, 4, 26, 19, 23 and 21. The Powerball number was 7.

This will bring the total number of seven-figure lottery winners in Victoria to 71.

lotteries
