Daring tightrope walkers set world record in Arctic Circle
Updated:

Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world tightrope record, crossing a 2.1-kilometre Swedish valley at 600 metres above the ground.

Tightrope walkers Quirin Herterich, Lukas Irmler, Ruben Langer and Friedi Kuehne spent two days rigging a line across the two Arctic Circle peaks.

Then they took to the line, with video footage from Reuters showing a man sway and teeter as he tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.

“I just focused on being very slow, being extremely clean and just reaching the end,” Mr Herterich said.

He crossed ahead of Mr Irmler, Mr Langer and Mr Kuehne.

Project manager David Sjostrom said the daring walk had plenty of tricky elements.

“This is hard because it’s really exposed, it’s 600 metres high, it’s 2150 metres and it’s really windy here sometimes,” he said.

But it did have its bonuses. At this time of year the Arctic Circle peaks bask in 24-hour sunlight and the scenery is amazing.

“This place, Lapporten, is for me an iconic place and a very beautiful landmark,” Mr Sjostrom said.

“When I started looking at bigger projects I saw a picture of Lapporten… and just when I saw it, I know it had to be rigged and crossed.”

Topics:

Sweden
