‘Demonic’ Prancer finds new puppy love after desperate adoption post

Prancer the Chihuahua – the demonic pup described by his long-suffering foster carer as a “Chucky doll in a dog’s body” – has a new home.

Prancer has found a loving “forever home” after a social media post by foster carer Tyfanee Fortuna pleading for someone to take him off her hands went viral a fortnight ago.

Ms Fortuna, who lives in the US, said she had tried to make the two-year-old pup sound “palatable”.

“The problem is, he’s just not,” she wrote.

“There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins.

“But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family.

“Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hell-scape he has created in our home.”

She said Chihuahua owners would understand what she was talking about.

“He’s literally the Chihuahua meme that describes them as being 50 per cent hate and 50 per cent tremble,” she wrote.

“He was owned by an elderly woman who treated him like a human and never socialised him,” Ms Fortuna said.

“Prancer only likes women. Nothing else. He hates men more than women do, which says a lot. If you have a husband, don’t bother applying unless you hate him.”

And sure enough, there was some love for Prancer. He proved to be a perfect match for 36-year-old Ariel Davis, from New Haven, Connecticut.

Ms Davis had previously owned a dog with a similar mix of bloodlines and neuroticism.

She had to give it up when she went into rehab for drug addiction. But, three years sober, Ms Davis was ready for another pet.

“We got there and we just connected,” she said of meeting Prancer.

“Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn’t nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along.

“[We] just kind of meshed and everything seemed to go well. He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car.”

Prancer has lived with Ms Davis for just over a week, and is said to be adjusting to his new life.

“He’s actually really great on walks,” she said.

“I’ve walked by people, there’s been other animals that have been on the other side of the street, he just kind of ignores them … We’re one week into the adoption and he’s really changed my life, too. We’re both adjusting.”

Aww … what’s not to like about a happy ending? And, if you want to follow more adventures of Prancer, he now has his own Instagram account, where he is racking up followers by the thousands.