‘Long way to go’: Wombat found with 26 gun pellets in his body

A wombat found on the side of a South Australian road with 26 gun pellets in its body has survived its first night in veterinary care.

The wombat, since dubbed Harold, was found in distress on the side of a road on Tuesday.

He was suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion. Later X-rays revealed the 26 pellets in his body.

The Wombat Awareness Organisation said Harold was now on fluids, antibiotics and pain relief.

“He is becoming more responsive but has a long way to go,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The dear boy that came in yesterday after being shot has been named! Welcome Harold 🥰I am trying not to get too excited as the next 48 hours are crucial and he is far from being out of the woods but he showed enthusiasm for his food today! It is a really positive sign. Aside from this, he is still deeply resting and recovering. Please keep him in your thoughts, I know he feels everyone's love ❤Come on baby, you've got this 🙏 Posted by Wombat Awareness Organisation on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

The next 48 hours will be crucial for Harold.

“He is far from being out of the woods but he showed enthusiasm for his food today,” the group said.

“It is a really positive sign. Aside from this, he is still deeply resting and recovering.”

-with AAP