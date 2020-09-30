For those in NSW and the ACT lamenting the passing of the Bunnings sausage sizzle – rejoice!

The weekend favourite will again be available at some stores in NSW and the ACT from October.

The pandemic claimed the Bunnings sausage in March, when COVID-19 hygiene restrictions forced the hardware retailer to suspend the popular community fundraiser.

In July, all eyes were on Tasmania and the Northern Territory, as sizzling sausages with onion and sauce began to be reintroduced at selected stores with “phenomenal customer feedback”.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole said the hardware giant knew just how important the fundraising stalwart was to community spirits, but safety remained paramount.

“We know community groups and customers in NSW and the ACT are keen to see community sausage sizzles return and we’re really excited to be bringing them back in a way that will keep everyone safe,” Ms Poole said.

Residents in the ACT will enjoy the smell of frying onions in the carpark from October 3. NSW will turn the barbecues back on from October 10.

Victorians will have to continue to sizzle their snags at home for now, but Bunnings has promised to follow the latest health advice in regards to the return of sausage sizzles to the state.

“Community groups have done an incredible job prioritising customer safety with the new physically distanced layouts and additional hygiene measures,” Ms Poole said.

Changes to the new and improved COVID-safe sizzles include:

Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5 metres physical distancing

Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

More signs to guide customers

NSW customers can use the Service NSW app to check-in

“While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn’t changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakable taste of an Aussie sausage sizzle.”

Community groups who had pre-booked sausage sizzles during the lockdown are being prioritised for the restart.

There are about 130 groups booked to run events in NSW on the first weekend back and about 10 in the ACT.