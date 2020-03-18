The coronavirus has claimed the Bunnings sausage.

The retailer has suspended all sausage sizzles and will instead be donating gift cards to community groups that had pre-booked the popular fundraiser.

The coronavirus had made it increasingly difficult for Bunnings to attract volunteers and maintain a steady supply of meat, contributing to its decision to suspend all sausage sizzles as of Wednesday.

“Having listened closely to community groups, we’ve learned of the challenges many groups are facing finding volunteers and even supplies to sell given some of the reported challenges being faced by other retailers,” Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider said in a statement.

“We also want to make sure our team remain focused on helping customers to access the products they need,” Mr Schneider said.

He acknowledged the “important role these sausage sizzles play for thousands of local community groups and charities and that finding alternative fundraising opportunities at short notice isn’t easy”.

Bunnings will be donating $500 gift cards to assist community groups that have sausage sizzles booked over the next month, he said.

That will equate to an investment of more than $1.2 million to local groups across Australia and New Zealand, Mr Schroder.

“There’s no doubt that our decision will disappoint some people in the community and we can’t wait to bring this much-loved community program back,” he said.

Bunnings further announced that all in-store activities including Easter and Mother’s Day Family Nights, school holiday workshops and trade breakfasts will be cancelled to cope with the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak.