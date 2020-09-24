Remember British hero Captain Tom? Now he’s getting a movie

The uplifting story of 100-year-old British hero Captain Tom Moore, who kept a nation in lockdown inspired, is being turned into a feature film, fast-tracked for production in 2021.

Britain’s Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures won a bidding war for the life rights to the former British Army captain and World War II hero, who raised £38.9 million ($A69 million) for the country’s National Health Service by walking laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sir Tom – who was knighted by the Queen at a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in May for his mammoth fundraising effort – had set out to raise just £1000 ($A1775) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of his walker.

But the campaign when global after his family turned to social media to help raise donations.

As the money topped the £1 million mark, Sir Tom described it as “almost unbelievable” – but there was so much to come.

In the fallout from his incredible donation, he also recorded a hit single, You’ll Never Walk Alone, that hit No.1 on the British charts.

In the process, he broke two Guinness World Records – for the oldest person to achieve a British No.1 track, displacing Tom Jones, and also for raising the most money on an individual charity walk.

Sir Tom had a couple of ideas for who might play him in the movie about his life.

“I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors, but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up,” he said.

Fred’s James Spring, and Powder Keg’s Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard will produce the film. Mr Moorcroft and Ms Leonard are also writing the original screenplay.

“This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that,” they said in a statement.

“We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines.”

Mr Spring added: “At a time of fear and uncertainty, 161 countries around the world embraced the beacon of hope that Captain Sir Tom provided. We are privileged that Tom and his family have entrusted us to tell their story.”

-with AAP