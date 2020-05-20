Colonel Tom Moore, the second World War veteran who became a national hero in Britain after raising £33 million ($A62 million) for the National Health Service in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted.

Mr Moore becomes “Sir Tom” after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The World War II veteran raised the world record sum by painstakingly completing 100 laps of his of his Bedfordshire garden with the aid of a walking frame.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Mr Moore as a “true national treasure”.

“Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,” Mr Johnson said on Tuesday (local time).

“On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge ‘thank you.'”

How good is that – Capt. Tom Moore, who raised £33m for the NHS in the fight against Coronavirus, is to be knighted. pic.twitter.com/FViBpcr9WQ — Jim White (@JimWhite) May 19, 2020

The honour is the latest bestowed on Mr Moore. For his 100th birthday last month, Queen Elizabeth agreed that he should be made an honorary colonel and he was also made an honorary member of the England cricket team.

Last week, he was awarded the ancient honour of the freedom of the City of London.

He holds the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an individual through a walk.