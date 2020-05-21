Not just a pretty face: These dogs’ noses could sniff out COVID-19

Have you ever wondered if the coronavirus has a smell?

Neither have we.

But the folks over at Medical Detection Dogs conducted fascinating research, and they say every disease they’ve ever worked on “has a unique odour”.

We do not know if COVID has a specific odour, but we think it will, and if it does, we are confident that they will be able to detect COVID19,’’ the charity has claimed.



The pups at the airport are usually there to bust drug smugglers and sniff out contraband.

But they could soon be recruited to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

And why not?

We’ve already seen llamas join the coronavirus fight.

Research by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) suggests dogs can be trained to detect the smell of malaria, so the possibility of the animals identifying COVID-19 too isn’t entirely out of the question.

In partnership with Durham University and LSHTM, trainers from Medical Detection Dogs will harness six nifty noses to test whether it’s possible.

Candidates have already been chosen for this special ops training.

Meet Norman, Digby, Storm, Star, Jasper and Asher. They could pick up the scent of coronavirus in six to eight weeks.

Norman

Age: Two

Breed: Working Cocker Spaniel

Temperament: The perfect mix of laid-back and motivated

At work: Takes his job very seriously, focused

At home: Affectionate, full of life, the perfect companion

Likes: Free running, sniffing, playing ball

Background: Norman joined Medical Detection Dogs from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Digby

Age: 20 months

Breed: Labradoodle

Temperament: Confident boy, sociable and curious. A gentle giant

At work: A methodical, determined thinker

At home: Laid back and friendly. Enjoys a nap

Likes: Toys, going to the park to see friends he knows

Background: Joined Medical Detection Dogs from another assistance dog charity

Storm

Age: Three

Breed: Labrador x Golden Retriever

Temperament: Excitable, enthusiastic

At work: Focused and loves to use his nose

At home: Sweet, soft, eager to please

Likes: Chase games, cuddles, sunbathing

Background: Joined Medical Detection Dogs from another assistance dog charity

Star

Age: Two

Breed: Labrador

Temperament: Happy, enthusiastic

At work: Keen to work and full of energy

At home: Loves playtime with her favourite toys, a nice long walk and a cuddle

Likes: Learning and playing with the other dogs

Background: Came to Medical Detection Dogs from a private breeder

Jasper

Age: One

Breed: Working Cocker Spaniel

Temperament: Busy, keen to learn

At work: Fast but methodical

At home: Loves walks and adventures followed by a cuddle

Likes: Walks, visiting new places, eating carrots, playing with his friends and work

Background: Came to Medical Detection Dogs from Wood Green The Animals Charity

Asher

Age: Five

Breed: Working Cocker Spaniel

Temperament: Eccentric

At work: Very focused

At home: Usually found playing in the field or snuggled up on the sofa

Likes: Using his nose, playing, howling to be let through doors

Background: Asher had a tough start and was re-homed several times due to his high drive and sensitive nature, but now lives with the CEO of Medical Detection Dogs, Claire Guest.