Paw-den me: Polite cats line up, follow social distancing guidelines

It seems no one is exempt from social distancing regulations – including stray cats.

A Filipino newspaper called The Philippine Star shared a snap of some spatially aware kitties abiding by the recommended two-metre distancing guidelines.

The furry felines took over the circles that had been marked out to ensure customers in Quezon City, north-east of Manilla, maintained safe social distances while shopping.

These stray cats were spotted occupying the circle marks intended for the implementation of social distancing protocols in front of a store in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Sunday amid enhanced community quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EqOORqCJMa — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) May 13, 2020

The cats proved they weren’t just kitten around, staying in the line for 10 minutes before wandering off.

According to I Heart Cats, the ‘if I fits, I sits’ philosophy is very common for domesticated house cats who often seek out small, tight spaces.

The tight spaces or, in this case, marked out circles, play on the cats’ desire for contact and concealment – despite the absence of any physical walls.

This philosophy has been tried and tested by internet users who regularly document their pets attraction to ‘cat squares’.

Another explanation is that these polite pussies have heeded the government’s advice and are practising safe social distancing.

Sources close to the cats say that while they have agreed to follow the distance regulations, they have collectively refused to participate in any form of hand washing involving water.