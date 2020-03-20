Welcome to Coping With COVID-19

We at The New Daily have always been mindful of our responsibility to offer readers a balanced of news and analysis that is not only informative or entertaining, but useful.

That responsibility has never been more important than now.

Every Australian is navigating an unprecedented time of uncertainty, with searching questions that need answering.

Our special bulletin, Coping With COVID-19, attempts to answer some of those questions and offer perspective on this profound challenge. We will publish it throughout the crisis as often as we think is necessary.

Information is one of our most effective weapons in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, and the staff at TND – now working from their homes around Australia – are striving to bring you stories that inform, offer perspective and deliver sound advice.

Neil Frankland, editor, The New Daily