Stunned Sydney dad scores mega lottery win

A Sydney father is planning an “outrageous holiday” after becoming Australia’s second-biggest individual lottery winner with a $96 million jackpot prize.

The office worker learned of his life-changing win in the middle of his work day.

You’re s–ting me!” he said after a moment of stunned silence.

“I’m shaking. I’m just waiting for someone to tell me I’m being punked.”

The Chatswood man, who wanted to remain anonymous, scored his enormous win in Tuesday’s Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw. His winning ticket, which was bought online, takes home the entire jackpot prize of $96,040,000.

It has been nearly three years since the jackpot was last won. In January 2017, a young Sydney woman won $7.48 million.

The Australian record for the biggest individual lottery win was set in January 2019 when another woman from Sydney scored an eye-watering $107.5 million in Powerball.

Tuesday’s overwhelmed winner – who is a regular buyer of lottery tickets – said he was floored by his good fortune.

“Stunned. That’s the only word I can think of to describe how I am feeling right now,” he said.

“I just really don’t know what to say.

“I know a number of people who are going to be extremely happy when I tell them I have won.

“I can’t wait to call my wife and tell her I have won. I don’t think she’ll believe me. I’m a bit of a prankster so she’ll probably think I’m pulling a fast one.”

As to his plans for his windfall, the man’s first thoughts were for his family.

“This is going to change my life immeasurably,” he said.

“I’m going to look after my kids and make sure they are set up for the future.

“Then I am going to find the most outrageous holiday I can think of to take myself on.

“I’ve always wanted to travel so maybe I’ll work my way around the world.

“It’s unlikely that I am going to finish the day out at work. I’m pretty sure I’ll quit. My endless lunch-break starts now.”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize now reverts to $1 million for the next draw.