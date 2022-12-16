News Crime NSW Police swoop on $90 million cocaine haul
NSW Police swoop on $90 million cocaine haul

There will no 'snow' for cocaine users this Christmas after the monumental drug bust. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
NSW Police have chalked up a major victory over the clandestine drug by siezing a massive cocaine haul worth an estimated $90 million.

Officers inspecting a consignment located a large quantity of white powder which returned a positive indicator for cocaine, NSW Police said on Friday.

Strike Force Mactier has been established to investigate the haul of about 236kg of the drug, police said.

Detective Superintendent Peter Faux of the organised crime squad said the excessive prices Australians paid for drugs made the country a lucrative target for criminal networks.

“The demand for drugs – particularly cocaine – is a serious concern as while ever there is a demand, there will be criminal networks willing to risk it all to try and exploit that demand for profit,” Det Supt Faux said in a statement.

“In recent years, the organised crime squad has uncovered some sophisticated and not so sophisticated attempts to move narcotics around Australia – and this one certainly fits into the latter.”

Strike Force Mactier’s work will focus on tracking the delivery back to its origins to establish those involved in trying to get the drugs onto Sydney’s streets, he said.

“We will continue … our relentless pursuit to disrupt the illicit activities of criminal networks who cause harm in our community,” Det Supt Faux said.

-with AAP

