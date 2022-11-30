AFL superfan ‘Joffa’ admits assaulting boy

Live

Collingwood AFL superfan and former cheer squad leader Jeffrey “Joffa” Corfe has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The 62-year-old was charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16, related to the abuse of a 14-year-old at his then-home in Coburg in Melbourne’s north, in 2005.

He formally pleaded guilty to the rolled up charge during an arraignment hearing at the County Court in Melbourne.

Corfe appeared via video link and coughed throughout Wednesday’s brief hearing.

Judge Gerard Mullaly extended his bail to February but advised him he would need to appear in person for his plea.

The complainant will be appearing in person and he wanted to read his victim impact statement directly to Corfe, prosecutor Matt Cookson told the court on Wednesday.

Corfe’s lawyer Christopher Terry told the court his client was experiencing health issues but would attend the Melbourne court if required.

– AAP