Cyber attacks tipped to double in Australia
Updated:
Multi-agency operation hunts Medibank hackers

Cyber attacks are expected to double in Australia in coming years as the nation deals with the fallout of a series of major hacks.

The country will also experience a shortage of 3000 highly skilled cyber security workers by 2026, with Australian cyber startups receiving 300 times less funding.

It’s expected the number of attacks in Australia will double within the next five years.

The grim findings have been made by Australia’s fourth Cyber Security Sector Competitiveness Plan, set to be released this week.

Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil will on Monday launch the national cyber event in Melbourne by giving the opening address, bringing together the sector’s experts, leaders and government to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the space.

It comes as Australian agencies and companies manage the two massive Optus and Medibank data breaches.

The health insurer could face legal action after the personal details of millions of its customers, including information about alcohol issues and abortion procedures, were posted on the dark web.

The AFP confirmed Russian cyber criminals were behind the Medibank attack.

-AAP

Medibank
