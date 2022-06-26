News Crime Police mark William Tyrell’s 11th birthday with pledge to continue investigation
Updated:
Live

Police mark William Tyrell’s 11th birthday with pledge to continue investigation

William Tyrrell
William Tyrrell's disappearance remains a riddle wrapped in an enigma. Photo: AAP Photo: NSW Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW police are marking what would have been the 11th birthday of William Tyrrell, as the force continues to attempt to crack the case of the missing boy.

William was three when he disappeared from his foster grandmother’s home in Kendall, on the NSW mid north Coast in September 2014.

He was wearing a Spider-Man outfit the day he vanished.

A high-profile search for the body of the missing toddler in Kendall wrapped up last December without any obvious breakthroughs, but detectives are not giving up.

“The NSW Police Force remains committed to finding William Tyrrell and investigations by the Homicide Squad’s Strike Force Rosann are ongoing,” the force said in a statement on Sunday.

“Strike force detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and other investigative activity, including those under Coronial Orders, as well as reviewing all material with the assistance of various experts.”

A $1 million reward for information leading to William’s recovery still stands.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

logies
Why Lego Masters’ Hamish Blake and a host of feel-good TV shows struck a chord at the Logies
norway shooting.
Deadly Norway shooting treated as Islamist terrorism: Police
rupert murdoch
Rupert Murdoch’s reported divorce ‘could reverberate throughout his business empire’
Kirstie Clements eye lash
Kirstie Clements: An eye-lash game changer and the ultimate beauty kit
kohler AI
Alan Kohler: Sentient or not, AI needs regulating
Mobile internet
Mobile internet prices will rise if Telstra-TPG tie-up goes ahead, experts warn