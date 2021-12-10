Alleged road rage fire bomber in court on 15 charges

Live

A motorbike rider has appeared in court after he allegedly set a driver and his car alight after a crash in Melbourne’s north, leaving the victim with serious burns.

The 35-year-old, named as Hussein Kisi on his police charge sheet, has been charged with 15 offences, including intentionally causing serious injury, endangering life, criminal damage by fire, driving whilst suspended, possessing an imitation firearm and drug possession.

Police allege a car and motorbike crashed on Narina Way, Epping, at about 8pm on Thursday.

It is alleged Kisi followed the 19-year-old Lalor driver to a nearby property and threw flammable liquid on him and his car before lighting a rag and tossing it at the victim.

The Lalor man’s clothing and the Mazda sedan caught fire and Kisi then fled the scene after a resident came out of the property, police allege.

The driver suffered serious burns and remains under treatment in hospital.

Kisi was arrested during a raid on his Epping home on Friday morning.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

-AAP