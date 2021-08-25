News Crime Registered vet among arrests in race-fixing probe
Live

Registered vet among arrests in race-fixing probe

arrests victoria horse racing
Victorian properties have been raided as part of a probe into race-fixing and cocaine trafficking. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A registered vet and horse racing figure have been arrested as part of a major Victorian probe into race-fixing and cocaine trafficking.

Sports integrity detectives raided properties in Keilor East, Mornington and Wallan on Wednesday morning, arresting a 38-year-old man and 47-year-old woman.

Neither of the duo, from Keilor East and Mornington respectively, has been charged but both are being interviewed over a range of offences, including corrupting a betting outcome and conspiring to defraud the state’s horse racing stewards.

The probe has centred on the alleged use of illegal substances in racing and corrupt betting practices, along with the use, possession and trafficking of cocaine.

With one of the arrested pair a registered vet, police will consider making a formal referral to Victoria’s independent Veterinary Practitioners Board.

Superintendent Steve White of the intelligence and covert support command said the raids proved police were prepared to investigate all allegations of corruption in sport.

“Victorians are well known for their love of sport but equally they want to know that the playing field is fair and honest,” he said in a statement.

“We also know that the various sporting codes, such as the racing bodies we have been assisted by as part of this investigation, feel the same as police and the broader public.

“I can assure the public that Victoria Police take matters of corruption in sport seriously.”

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

Music stars mourn Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
superannuation will
How to best leave your superannuation to a beneficiary after you die
Sleep and exercise
Regular lack of sleep can harm your health, but exercise can help make up for it
Tears for Ianeta Isaako, youngest NSW woman to die of coronavirus
COVID rules to stay in Australia
Doherty Institute modelling explained: What the NSW outbreak means for reopening Australia
Pascoe and Berejiklian
Michael Pascoe: Why NSW should be wary of Gladys Berejiklian’s COVID promises