Man takes police car for joyride in Qld

A police car was taken from a Townsville station and driven into the Lavarack army barracks. Photo: Getty
Police have had to use road spikes on one of their own cars after it was taken for a wild joyride in north Queensland.

The car, which is used to escort wide loads, had been parked behind Deeragun Police Station, on the northern outskirts of Townsville, on Monday night.

Officers then received reports that a man had driven off in the car about 2.30am.

The car was driven at least 50 kilometres south-east of Townsville with police deploying road spikes to try to stop it at Alligator Creek.

Two left-side tyres were blown but the car travelled back to the city where it drove into the army’s Lavarack Barracks and crashed into another police car.

A 24-year-old Mount Low man has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

-AAP

Queensland
