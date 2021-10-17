New South Wales is set for a range of restrictions to be eased and Victoria will learn exactly when it will reopen as Australians continue to race to be vaccinated.

It comes as dozens of people were arrested Saturday when Victorian police quashed another would-be anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine protest in Melbourne.

NSW passed the 80 per cent double-dose vaccination of eligible residents, which will trigger the return of a range of freedoms including community sport and dancing at hospitality venues.

Victoria, meanwhile, is on track to reach its 70 per cent COVID-19 vaccination target this week, with Melburnians on Sunday set to learn the end date of their long-running sixth lockdown.

NSW easing

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the 80 per cent target had been reached on Saturday afternoon, saying that “summer in NSW is looking good”.

Some 91.9 per cent of residents over 16 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The number of 12- to 15-year-olds getting the vaccine is also rising, with 74 per cent of the age group receiving at least one dose, and 31.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

80% in NSW! Been a long wait but we've done it.

Feels great to break this news. Huge thanks to all the nurses and vaccination hub staff at @NSWHealth, the GPs, the pharmacists, and each and every person who rolled up their sleeve to get us here. — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) October 16, 2021

The next stage of reopening will come just one week after lockdown was eased for the fully vaccinated on October 11 including:

Fully vaccinated people can have up to 20 people to their home, and 50 people can gather outdoors.

No caps on hospitality venue bookings and patrons will be able to dance – except at nightclubs, which will be allowed to open for the first time.

The 100-person cap for weddings and funerals will be removed, as will the five-person cap for beauticians and hairdressers.

Masks will no longer be required in office buildings.

All of these freedoms are limited to the fully vaccinated until December.

However, a pub in regional NSW has been closed down by police for allegedly serving unvaccinated customers.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters the Caledonian Hotel in Singleton would be closed until Tuesday after allegations of repeated breaches of public health orders.

Police said they have had multiple interactions with the pub’s 57-year-old licensee, who allegedly refused to take steps to prevent unvaccinated people entering.

Vic announcement

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to confirm the exact date Melbourne will exit its sixth lockdown later Sunday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to confirm the exact date Melbourne will exit its sixth lockdown later Sunday.

Under the state's roadmap, the city's lockdown – which has run for 73 days – was due to end on October 26, the predicted date when 70 per cent of those aged over 16 are doubled-dosed. The state is now forecast to reach that milestone as early as Thursday due to soaring second-dose rates. Both Mr Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton last week said they were open to taking the first step out of lockdown early, in line with reaching vaccination coverage goals. Restrictions will ease further when 80 per cent of the eligible population has received both vaccine doses, originally projected for November 5. Latest data shows 88.05 per cent of Victoria's over-16 population have had one vaccine dose and 65.02 per cent both. It comes as a COVID-positive teenager with other health conditions became the youngest victim of the Victoria's third wave. She was among seven more reported deaths, taking the state's toll from the current COVID-19 outbreak to 138. Police, meanwhile squashed another would-be anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine protest in Melbourne on Saturday, making 57 arrests. Officers significantly outnumbered the wannabe demonstrators, several of whom were arrested as they attempted to gather at Princes Park in Carlton North. Organisers flagging other meeting locations via an encrypted social media channel were met by police, who constantly moved across the city ahead of them, quickly dispersing groups. Roadblocks were also set up checking people's addresses.