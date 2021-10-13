Live

Victoria has posted its deadliest day of its COVID-19 third wave yet, with 13 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The state also had another 1571 local cases, reversing a recent trend of falling case numbers.

There was another case in a returned traveller, with Wednesday’s update from 79,200 tests in the previous 24 hours. It was a record number of tests for the state in a single day.

The health department confirmed there were 19,861 active infections across the state.

The latest fatalities take the toll from Victoria’s current outbreak to 114. More details on their ages and where they were from are expected later on Wednesday.

The state’s vaccination rates continue to climb, with more than 38,000 Victorians receiving shots in state-run hubs on Tuesday.

Victorians will enjoy many renewed freedoms once the state reaches 70 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

In the state government’s roadmap out of lockdown, that was initially expected on October 26. But, with vaccination gaining pace across the state in recent weeks, it is now likely as soon as October 21 or 22.

As of Tuesday, 60 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 were fully vaccinated, while 86.7 per cent had received one vaccine dose.

Elsewhere, the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne is dealing with a COVID scare in its newborn intensive care unit.

Hospital chief executive Bernadette McDonald said a parent visited the unit on Thursday and Friday last week and returned a positive result on Monday. The hospital was notified that night.

There were 29 babies in the unit at the time and no transmission to the babies has yet been found.

The hospital will introduce rapid antigen testing for visitors, following a trial at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

“They will need to do that testing when they enter the hospital. Before they get into clinical wards, they will need to have a negative test,” Ms McDonald said on Wednesday.

“It is a very challenging circumstances to find the balance between allowing mums and dads to come and see their children and spend time with their children … and trying to manage to keep everyone – families, staff, patients – safe from COVID-19 and the rising numbers of COVID positive people in the community.”

The hospital’s cancer ward was exposed to the virus at the beginning of this month. It came after a patient’s parent tested positive for the virus after visiting over at least four days.

Elective surgery will be paused across Victoria from Thursday as it prepares for an influx of coronavirus patients in coming weeks.

The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise. Some 675 people are in care, with 144 in intensive care units and 100 on ventilators.

NSW on brink of more freedoms

NSW has another 444 local virus cases and four more deaths, as Premier Dominic Perrottet flags the return of even more freedoms to millions of people next week.

Mr Perrottet said dealing with the pandemic was “one, two and three” on his to do list.

“That is the sole focus of the government,” he said on Wednesday.

“We need to get through this as well as we can. We’re going to lead the nation out of this pandemic here in NSW, and there’s so many things to do in that space.”

Wednesday’s 444 new infections was up from the low of 360 reported on Tuesday. With the latest fatalities, the toll from NSW’s Delta outbreak has risen to 448.

The state is rapidly approaching its next vaccination milestone, just three days into the reopening triggered on Monday after 70 per cent of eligible residents got both jabs.

Some 75.23 per cent of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated and 90.77 per cent have had at least one dose.

With vaccinations continuing to surge, NSW is forecast to reach the 80 per cent fully vaccinated milestone by Sunday. That would set the stage for the next phase in the state’s reopening next week.

“The success of our vaccination rate has been absolutely superb … When we hit 80 per cent, we’ve always said it will be the Monday following,” Mr Perrottet said.

-with AAP