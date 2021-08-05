Live

Canned food producer SPC has become the first non-health-related business in Australia to ban people from its sites unless they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company announced the ban on Thursday.

It is effective immediately, although staff – including casuals, permanents and contractors – have until the end of November to get their coronavirus shots

SPC said all of its workers must have at least their first dose of the vaccine scheduled by September 15, and must have had it administered by the end of October.

Visitors to SPC sites will also be required to be vaccinated.

SPC chairman Hussein Rifai said the 100-year-old company made the decision to ensure the well being of workers and the community.

“Lockdowns are not a sustainable solution and the Australian economy needs to open up again,” he said.

“The Delta variant poses a significant threat to our people, our customers and the communities we serve.

“The only path forward for our country is through vaccination.”

All SPC workers will be offered paid time off to get their vaccinations.

They will also get special paid leave of up to two days if they suffer side effects from the vaccine.

SPC noted some workers with pre-existing conditions might not be able to have a shot. Their circumstances will be considered individually.

Chief executive Robert Giles said SPC was setting an example for others.

“Australian companies must go further by rapidly vaccinating their staff,” he said.

“By taking proactive steps now, we are shoring up our company for the future.

“We firmly believe that it will be manufacturers and innovators like SPC who will help drive Australia’s post-COVID economic recovery.”

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said it was a good move.

“The last thing we need is for food suppliers, which are so crucial, to be shutting down,” she told Nine Network.

“I applaud them, [for] having the guts to come out and do that.”

SPC produces packaged and canned fruits under a host of brands, including Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, SPC, ProVital, Kuisine and PomLife.

It’s based in the Goulburn Valley region, in central Victoria.

-with AAP