Virgin Australia will offer Australians the chance to win millions of frequent flyer points and free Business Class flights if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

But there’s a catch.

The airline’s ‘VA-X & Win’ competition – in which one traveller could become a “Velocity Points millionaire” – is due to start only when all adults are eligible for vaccination.

Given the sluggish pace of our national vaccine rollout, that won’t be until the end of this year.

Virgin Australia said it will announce more prizes when the competition eventually starts, including the chance for its employees to win extra annual leave.

It’s just one of the ways companies are seeking to boost vaccination rates in a bid to get back to business.

Last month, Qantas announced it will offer a range of perks to vaccinated Australians from July to encourage more people to get a COVID jab.

The prizes include flight points, credits and the chance at a year’s worth of free travel.

“We are putting in a discount for people who have had the vaccine,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Channel Nine.

“We are looking at giving 1000 [Qantas] points, flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer 10 mega prizes – at least one for each state and territory – where you get for the year, for a family of four, unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network, anywhere in the network.”

Mr Joyce said hospitality company Accor would offer a million points to each of the winning families to cover their accommodation costs.

Companies using the carrot, not the stick

Around the world, wacky incentives such as free marijuana, doughnuts and gym passes have been used to encourage citizens to be vaccinated against the virus.

In some parts of China, for example, the vaccine comes with a complimentary carton of eggs.