Scott Morrison has urged Australians to remain calm over reports a man’s death may have been linked to a coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister said the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s medical experts needed to be allowed to do their job and provide advice on all adverse reactions.

“They went through a no-corners-cut process of assessing the vaccines in Australia. Their investigators move on these issues very quickly,” Mr Morrison told Darwin radio Mix 104.9 on Thursday.

“We’ve got to be careful about how we talk about these cases. Let’s allow the medical facts to be established and let’s make decisions to be made on facts.”

A 55-year-old man from Tamworth in NSW reportedly died on April 21 after getting his first shot eight days earlier.

A relative of the man told the Northern Daily Leader he died of blood clots in his lungs.

The TGA refused to comment on the case, citing patient confidentiality.

“The reporting of an adverse event to TGA post vaccination does not mean the event was caused by the vaccination,” the agency said.

“All reports to the TGA of death following vaccination are reviewed to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that lead to a fatal outcome.”

Mr Morrison’s cautious tone came as the government and health experts try to fight rising vaccine hesitancy.

Chief nursing officer Alison McMillan said there were stringent processes to investigate adverse reactions.

“It’s really important not to jump to conclusions here,” she told the ABC.

“We have systems to look at these deaths, unfortunate as they are.”

The TGA has confirmed six cases of rare blood clots that are likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccination.

While there is advice it not be used in people under 50, the side effect is extremely rare, with between four and six cases for every one million jabs.

Victoria is putting the heat on the federal government to stump up cash for a new quarantine facility in Melbourne’s north.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the state government was yet to request funding.

Mr Morrison, who met tourism industry chiefs in Darwin, said options to bring more overseas workers and international students to the NT were also being canvassed.

“It would have to be a partnership with the commercial sector,” he said.

He noted setting up specific quarantine facilities like at Howard Springs near Darwin needed to consider infection control, workforce, security and flights.

“It’s not just about finding a mining camp with some beds. It’s much more complicated than that,” Mr Morrison said.

Labor continues to pressure the Coalition government to boost hotel quarantine and take charge of more federally run centres.

-AAP