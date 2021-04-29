Australia’s medical regulator is investigating reports two men have died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in New South Wales.

A 55-year-old man died in Tamworth on April 21, eight days after getting his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the Northern Daily Leader reported on Thursday citing his family.

The man is believed to have died of blood clots on his lungs.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, which is charged with approving COVID-19 vaccinations, has not commented publicly on the death.

The other man, reportedly in his 70’s, died in Sydney.

But the authority does as a matter of course investigate deaths reported to it that are suspected of having been caused by vaccine side effects.

On April 23, the TGA reported it had reviewed three suspected cases of rare blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They included a 35-year-old NSW woman, a 49-year-old Queensland man and an 80-year-old Victorian man.

It concluded “all three of the cases were likely linked to vaccination”.

In a safety report issued on Wednesday, the TGA noted a total of six cases of the rare blood clotting disorder had been identified in Australia so far this year.

That tally could rise to seven, pending the outcome of any review of the death revealed on Thursday.

