It’s the news Victorians were desperate to hear.

The state’s five-day snap “circuit-breaker” lockdown was lifted at 11.59pm on Wednesday, allowing the state to reopen.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the eased restrictions on Wednesday morning, telling reporters health authorities had successfully contained a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

From now on, Victorians are free to leave home whenever they choose.

However, some restrictions will remain until at least 11.59pm on Friday, February 26.

So, what are they?

Face masks

You must wear a face mask in all indoor venues like pubs and cafes, as well as outdoors when it’s not possible to keep a physical distance of 1.5 metres.

If you’re seated at a restaurant or cafe, you can take your face mask off to eat and drink.

But you must put it back on to move to the bathroom or order at the bar.

You can take your face mask off inside residential homes, but authorities strongly encourage you to continue wearing it if you’re visiting someone else’s home.

Workplaces

Workplaces have returned to 50 per cent capacity, in public and private sectors.

Visitors

Victorians are only allowed five visitors to the home a day, instead of the previous cap of 15.

Visitors can be from any number of homes and may visit either together or separately.

Up to 20 people from any number of homes can attend public gatherings, such as a group picnic at the park.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes

Hospitality venues have snapped back to their pre-lockdown settings, meaning you can now book a table at the pub.

However, a density quotient of one person per two square metres applies once there are more than 25 people in a venue.

As above – you must wear a mask unless you’re seated.

Gyms

Gyms have reopened, but you must wear a face mask when training.

Schools, childcare centres

Schools have reopened, a well as childcare and early learning centres.

Hairdressers, waxing and other personal services

Hairdressing, beauty and personal care services that have electronic record keeping like QR code scan-ins are limited to one person per two square metres.

However, venues without electronic record keeping are limited to one person per four square metres.

Hospital visits

You can visit a loved one in hospital or a care facility, but visits are limited to people from one home per day.

Weddings

Weddings are back on, though attendee numbers are limited by the one person per two square metre rule at venues using QR codes.

If venues don’t have electronic record-keeping, the density quotient of one person per four square metre rule applies.

The five-person limit applies if the wedding is held at a private home.

Funerals

Funerals can resume under the same rules as weddings.

Cinemas

You can go to the movies, however cinemas can only allow 50 per cent capacity inside spaces that hold a maximum of 300 people.

Nightclubs

Nightclubs are open, with up to 50 people allowed on a dance floor.

Electronic record keeping is mandatory.