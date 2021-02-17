NSW, Queensland, SA virus vaccinations to begin early next week

COVID-19 frontline workers in NSW, Queensland and South Australia will begin to be vaccinated against the virus early next week.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the Pfizer vaccine will be issued to frontline workers – such as those in the hotel quarantine system – from Monday, with 35,000 people to get the jab in the next three weeks.

It comes as the state records its 31st consecutive day without a locally-acquired COVID-19 case, as well as four cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Vaccinations will be issued at Westmead, Liverpool and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals in Sydney.

About 6500 staff work in the hotel quarantine system each week.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders are on track to get the coronavirus vaccine for the first time from Monday

However Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the rollout will be “very slow”.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Pfizer vaccine was due to be delivered to the Sunshine State over the weekend.

“The plan is for the first 100 vaccines of Pfizer to be given on the Gold Coast on Monday,” Ms Palasczuk said.

“Then we will be giving some vaccines to the PA [Princess Alexandra Hospital] on Wednesday and then Cairns on Friday.”

Frontline quarantine workers will be first in line to receive their vaccinations, including hotel quarantine workers.

“This is exciting news, it’s something I know everyone in Australia has been waiting for,” she said.

“It will start off very slowly.

“We will be inviting people to come to specific centres when we get more supply and of course [when] the AstraZeneca comes as well.

“No one needs to panic, or turn up anywhere.”

Elsewhere, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in his state will begin “very early next week”.

The South Australian government aims to vaccinate 1,726 people in the first week — all frontline workers at Adelaide Airport and in the medi-hotel system.

The federal government will distribute vaccinations for residents and staff in aged care and disability facilities in South Australia.

About 4,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in South Australia this weekend.

The SA government is aiming to do 12,000 vaccinations in the first three weeks of the program.

“We are on track to start the rollout in stage 1A as of very early next week, possibly even on Monday,” Mr Marshall said.

“Those vaccines will be received over the weekend.

“The freezers are now in place both here [at the Royal Adelaide Hospital] and the Flinders Medical Centre.”

The Premier also confirmed South Australia would reopen to regional Victoria from midnight tonight.

But SA is maintaining a hard border with Greater Melbourne — that will only be lifted after 14 days of no community transmission in Victoria.

Currently that date would be February 25.

