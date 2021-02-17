The Victorian government’s proposed new quarantine model has been praised by leading epidemiologists as “ticking all the boxes”.

Their positive feedback has provided some relief to Victorians, who emerged on Thursday morning from a snap five-day lockdown aimed at containing a virus leak from a quarantine hotel.

It comes as national debate flares over the safety of hotel quarantine, with the Queensland government proposing a 1000-bed facility in Toowoomba and the Northern Territory government negotiating plans to expand its Howard Springs facility near Darwin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the coronavirus cluster at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn – which involves the virulent British B117 strain – stood at 19.

All of the cases are undergoing 14 days’ mandatory isolation and health authorities consider the outbreak under control.

Speaking to reporters this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his government was “actively pursuing” the construction of a purpose-built quarantine facility to mitigate the risk of taking return travellers.

Officials are looking at building the standalone hubs near Melbourne and Avalon airports, away from the CBD.

Mr Andrews said the move had been endorsed by the state cabinet and the centre would probably largely replace the inner-city hotels.

“It has a lesser risk than shared facilities in the centre of Melbourne, where even if people are separated, they’re still sharing the same space,” Mr Andrews said.

“That’s not to say it’s unsafe in any way, but it’s at one risk level.

“We think by building this purpose-built facility, we can get the risk level down further.”

Experts satisfied