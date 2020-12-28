Sydney New Year’s Eve coronavirus rules explained: What can I do?

The long-awaited restrictions for New Year’s Eve have been announced but no matter where you are in Sydney, you’re being urged to stay in and watch the fireworks on TV or celebrate with a small group outdoors.

Tight restrictions apply for all of Greater Sydney and the special celebrations for frontline workers around the harbour have been cancelled

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised for being “so strict” but says we all want “2021 to be better than 2020”.

“Can I say to people – please reduce your mobility, don’t move around unless you absolutely have to, don’t travel around unless you absolutely have to.”

Chief health officer Kerry Chant has asked people to use any outdoor space available if they plan to host guests on the night.

“If you can have your New Year’s Eve celebrations on an open verandah, outdoor barbecues – please keep people out of indoor spaces,” she said.

And yes, unfortunately the midnight kiss might be off the cards this NYE.

“When the clock ticks over to midnight … I know that’s normally an emotional time where we like to kiss and hug everybody around us, can I ask for absolute restraint?” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

So here’s what you can and cannot do depending on where you are.

The northern beaches (north zone)

With another five COVID-19 cases announced on Monday (four being linked to the Avalon cluster), those in the north zone of the Northern Beaches will still be subject to stay-at-home provisions until January 9.

This means residents must stay home with the exception of four reasons:

Shopping for goods and services

Travel for work or education (which cannot be done at home)

Exercise

Medical care.

While cases are falling, the premier said there were still too many unlinked cases in this area to give the community the NYE they were hoping for.

However, residents in the area are getting a small reprieve for NYE when they will be allowed to have five people gather in one household (including children) for just one night.

Any visitors must also be from the north zone of the Northern Beaches though.

Until January, outdoor gatherings of five people are also allowed.