NSW reaches a fortnight without locally transmitted COVID case

Extra screenings have been introduced for travellers into Sydney from South Australia. Photo: Getty
NSW has reached two weeks – one complete infection cycle – without a single locally transmitted coronavirus case.

Ten cases of the virus were diagnosed in hotel quarantine in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, from more than 16,000 tests.

While Victoria on Saturday announced it had just one active virus case remaining, NSW Health is still treating 70 cases.

“While there have been no new locally acquired cases in NSW for the past 14 days, we continue to encourage people to get tested, even if they display only the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough or fever,” NSW Health’s Dr Jan Fizzell said on Saturday.

NSW has reached the milestone as South Australian brings its outbreak under control and as the due date for a decision on Queensland’s border with NSW approaches.

Queensland health authorities have said Sydney must go 28 days – two whole infection cycles – without any locally transmitted virus cases for restrictions to lift.

