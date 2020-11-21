South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says there have been no cases of community transmission from Adelaide’s coronavirus outbreak — and that all known cases so far have been traced to close contacts.

South Australia has reported one new case in the past 24 hours in a close contact and is still expecting more cases from the Parafield cluster, with a total of 26 so far.

About 5,400 people linked to the outbreak are in quarantine, but authorities are struggling to reach 40 close contacts.

The “circuit breaker” lockdown will end early at midnight tonight, when shops and businesses will be allowed to open again.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

“We are still managing a very dangerous cluster, and although we are reducing those restrictions, we are still very concerned about this cluster and there are still many people we need to identify and put into a quarantine situation.”

SA Health says it is critical anyone who develops symptoms, especially over the next week, gets a test.

“This is the time for all South Australians, regardless of where you are, to really think about the fact that you might be becoming unwell, you might be getting a little bit of a sore throat, runny nose and such-like … to get tested,” Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said. “That’s a really big message for today. This next week for us is critical in our state.” Only one person is in hospital from the cluster, with the original woman who turned up sick at hospital last week and her husband released into a medi-hotel. There are now 37 active coronavirus cases in South Australia and 554 in total since the start of the pandemic.

