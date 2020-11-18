Delay travel to South Australia – warning to NSW residents

People in NSW should delay travelling to South Australia “as a precaution”, as the state grapples with a potential second wave coronavirus outbreak, Gladys Berejiklian says.

The Premier said NSW’s borders “are completely open but if it’s not essential travel, think about whether you want to go in the next few days”.

She offered the advice after the number of confirmed infections linked to the Parafield virus cluster in Adelaide northern suburbs grew to 20 on Tuesday.

Another 14 potential cases are still to be cleared. SA Premier Steven Marshall reportedly told local radio earlier that more cases would be added to the outbreak on Wednesday.

He was due to give a media briefing on Wednesday morning but it has been delayed. No updated time has yet been confirmed.

“We are confident that SA has it under control but we’re just saying to our community … if you can delay it for a few days unless you have to go there please do so,” Ms Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley had similar advice on Wednesday, asking South Australians to travel to his state only if it was essential.

“We’re monitoring very closely the position in South Australia but at the moment our public health advice is that the South Australians are staying ahead of this and on that basis we see no reasons to close our borders,” he said.

Victoria posted its 19th consecutive day without virus cases or deaths on Wednesday.

Mr Foley said all truck drivers travelling into Victoria from SA will be tested for COVID at the border. Passengers arriving in Melbourne by air from Adelaide are also being screened at the airport.

NSW is also screening passengers who arrive by air and train. They are having temperature checks and being asked if they have visited any areas of concern.

See the latest SA COVID outbreak information here

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the advice had come from chief health officer Kerry Chant, who had been in contact with SA authorities.

“We have no intention at the present time of closing the border,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program.

“What we do want is people to minimise their travel. We don’t want families to be separated unnecessarily and we don’t want business to stop.”

Australia’s two most populous states might have stopped short of shutting their borders, but Queensland, the Northern Territory, Tasmania and Western Australia have already restricted travel from South Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack railed against the closures on Wednesday, saying they were unnecessary as families looked to reunite over Christmas.

“What we need now is we do need businesses to reopen,” he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

“We do need Australians to get back to work and we do need those borders to be open.”

Simon Birmingham, the most senior South Australian federal government minister, praised the state’s response.

“The locals are nervous, it’s safe to say, these are challenging times for SA and everybody is on edge as to exactly what will unfold,” he told ABC radio.

The Tourism Minister said a huge testing, contact tracing and isolation effort was under way, with 4000 locked down in their homes. There have been more than 11,000 virus tests conducted in South Australia in the past two days.

“That gives us the best possible chance of successfully suppressing COVID in this state,” Senator Birmingham said.

About 100 Australian Defence Force troops are on the ground assisting authorities desperately trying to prevent a serious outbreak.

More support could be provided when requirements are determined.

-with AAP