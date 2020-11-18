South Australia to ‘pause for six days’ with COVID lockdown

South Australians will go into a strict six-day lockdown as the state grapples with a concerning COVID outbreak, with a plethora of shutdowns, stay-home orders and masks required outside home.

The state’s chief health officer has warned more rules will be in for at least a fortnight, as SA records another two COVID cases overnight.

Liberal Premier Steven Marshall said the state needed a “circuit breaker” to undertake a testing and tracing blitz, as the Parafield cluster grew by two more cases on Wednesday morning.

“We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively,” Mr Marshall said.

From midnight Wednesday, schools, universities, pubs, cafes, outdoor sport, elective surgery, weddings, funerals and more will be shut down across SA for at least six days.

Also included is a shutdown of the construction industry, pausing of real estate inspections, a banning of regional travel, the lockdown of residential aged care and disability facilities, and closure of non-essential factories.

Childcare and schools will remain open only for children of essential workers, and vulnerable children.

South Australians have been told to stay home unless leaving for essential reasons. Only one person per household will be allowed to leave, once a day, for essential shopping. People will need to stay home, and not travel for the next week.

Supermarkets, public transport, medical care, petrol stations, banks and post offices will remain open. Officials stressed there was no need to panic-buy food or supplies at shops, saying stores would remain open.

“Masks will be required in all areas outside the home,” SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

“If you are in a location at the commencement of these restrictions you will be required to stay there.”

SA’s chief health officer Nicola Spurrier said she hoped the strictest rules would only need to stay for six days, but that other restrictions would remain for at least 14 days.

“This is really the one chance we have got of having a normal Christmas. If we leave it too much longer, then that chance disappears,” she said.

The police commissioner said officials were “still working on the final list” and that further restrictions may be placed later today.

South Australians, this news is tough- but we must STOP the panic buying. Supermarkets will remain open. There is no reason to risk the health and safety of yourself and retail workers by rushing to the shops. — Josh Peak (@Josh_Peak) November 18, 2020

Secretary of the SDA union Josh Peak, which represents shop workers, asked people not to panic buy.

Long lines of South Australians snaking through supermarkets have already spread across social media.

Bedlam. People rushing to buy necessities. Almost no-one has masks, it has never been required in SA. Mandatory in public from tonight. @9NewsAdel @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/rHNLQuRvTW — Bryce Heaton (@bryceheaton9) November 18, 2020

State opposition leader Peter Malinauskas said his Labor party would support the government’s plans.