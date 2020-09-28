No new cases in NSW, Qld, but drop in testing rates sparks concern

NSW has reported a second consecutive day without new coronavirus cases.

The state had no fresh COVID infections in the community or in returned travellers in hotel quarantine on Monday.

It also reported no new infections on Sunday – the first day of zero new cases since June 10.

Monday’s result came from 6353 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday, well down on 12,333 tests in the previous 24 hours.

NSW Health has again urged people to remain vigilant about COVID symptoms and get tested if they have them, particularly with the start of school holidays and increased movement of people around the state.

“Yes, it’s the weekend and we expect a dip but can I please encourage everybody not to get complacent,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“If you’re with the family in school holidays, if you’re at a venue or you’re enjoying the outdoors, please note, the threat of the virus is still around us.”

Queensland also had no new COVID cases on Monday, leaving just eight active cases statewide.

However, testing numbers were also down in Queensland, with Monday’s figures coming from only 1800 tests. That has prompted authorities to encourage anyone with any symptoms to be tested.

Testing numbers also dropped in Victoria, which had only five more virus infections on Monday. That is the state’s lowest daily tally since four cases were reported on June 10 and came as COVID rules were eased slightly in Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Monday’s tally came from 6807 tests. He said that was a “robust” number, despite being well short of peaks of about 20,000.

“It is not case numbers that will hold us back from taking safe and steady steps toward the COVID-normal to continue opening up,” he said.

“What could be a challenge for us is if we don’t see people coming forward and getting tested and if we start to have doubts about whether we’ve got the most complete picture.”

Melburnians are looking toward October 19 as the next date for COVID measures to be wound back. The city’s controversial curfew was dropped on Monday, while many businesses were allowed to increase capacity.