Warnings for plane passengers after confirmed virus infections

NSW Health has issued a warning for plane passengers after coronavirus infections were confirmed in travellers on Jetstar and Garuda flights.

A woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling on Jetstar flight JQ506 from Melbourne to Sydney on July 25.

Passengers who were close contacts have gone into a fortnight’s self-isolation, while being urged to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

For details on all recent flights with confirmed COVID cases see here.

The passenger of the confirmed case on the Garuda flight from Jakarta to Sydney on July 22 is in hotel quarantine.

However, their close contacts are also being urged to self-isolate.

NSW has reported 14 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including six linked to the funeral cluster in south-western Sydney and four more associated with Thai Rock Wetherill Park.

Victoria’s outbreak remains of most concern, with the state confirming 384 new infections and six more deaths on Tuesday.

It was a welcome relief for many after the record 532 cases confirmed on Monday.

But fears of a looming catastrophe in aged care – where there are nearly 800 infected residents and staff across Victoria – has also prompted extraordinary interventions from the state and federal governments.

Hundreds of residents will be moved from the worst-hit homes, while Victorian registered nurses have been sent it to help manage the outbreaks in others.