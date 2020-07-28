Sydney restaurant, pubs shut over COVID-19 fears

Restaurants in Potts Point have voluntarily shut for the rest of the week amid concerns the inner-eastern Sydney suburb could be the next NSW coronavirus hotspot.

Residents were on Monday advised of two more positive cases in the suburb involving staff members from The Apollo and Thai Rock restaurants.

The cases come after another case was discovered over the weekend – a diner who attended Thai Rock.

Anyone who attended The Apollo between July 23-25 or Thai Rock between July 15-25 is being asked to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

NSW Health is also asking anyone who lives in or has visited the Potts Point area in the past fortnight to get tested if they have respiratory symptoms.

NSW reported 14 more COVID cases on Tuesday, including six linked to the funeral cluster in south-western Sydney and four more associated with Thai Rock Wetherill Park.

This week’s rise in cases has prompted some high-profile restaurants in Potts Point to close voluntarily. Others have reverted to selling only takeaway food.

“As a precaution and for the safety of yourselves and our staff we have chosen to close until Thursday for a deep clean of the venue and for all of our staff to be tested,” the operators of The Roosevelt posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a person who visited two pubs in Sydney’s south-west while infectious has now tested positive to the virus.

NSW Health has urged staff and patrons who went to Mounties in Mount Pritchard on July 24-25 and the nearby Pritchard’s Hotel on July 23 to isolate for 14 days and get tested if they have symptoms.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the coming weeks would be critical for managing the recent and renewed spread of the virus, which has been linked to a second wave outbreak in Victoria.

She said NSW authorities remained on high alert.

“There’s a lot of things going right but there’s a lot of things we can’t control. It only takes one or two cases for there to be a ripple effect,” Ms Berejiklian told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

“When you think about what you might have done in the past 14 days or what your friends might have done in the past 14 days, all the places you may have gone through, that’s what each of our health detectives does.”

With the 14 cases reported on Tuesday, there are 75 confirmed infections associated with Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 56 with the Crossroads Hotel, eight cases associated with Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, and 15 associated with the funerals. There are three cases associated with Thai Rock Potts Point.

-with AAP