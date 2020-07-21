Kidman, Urban sidestep hotel quarantine for luxury NSW estate

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are the latest big name celebrities to be allowed to sidestep compulsory hotel quarantine for Australians returning home amid the pandemic.

Kidman and Urban reportedly flew into Sydney from Tennessee on their private jet early on Monday, before heading straight for their luxury holiday home in the NSW Southern Highlands.

Sunrise and other media report the couple have permission from the NSW government to isolate privately at the Sutton Forest property, rather than stay in a designated quarantine hotel, for 14 days.

Daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, nine, are with them.

Kidman and Urban are also accompanied by the cast and crew of her new TV series, which will be filmed at the estate and at locations around Byron Bay.

“I am thrilled we are able to make Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia,” Kidman earlier told The Sunday Telegraph.

“It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career.”

NSW now requires all travellers flying in from overseas to pay for their own mandatory 14 days’ quarantine – $3000 for the first adult, $1000 each for additional adults and $500 for each child over three.

The NSW Health website states that quarantine rules apply to everyone returning from overseas.

Special circumstances for exemption can be considered only “where there are strong medical, health or compassionate grounds”.

NSW Health referred questions about the reported exemption for Kidman and Urban, and the TV cast, to the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Kidman will produce and co-star in Nine Perfect Strangers. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and Manny Jacinto.

Production begins in August and will run for 19 weeks.

The exemption comes just a week after Queensland Health denied special treatment for singer Dannii Minogue, who was allowed to quarantine in a private Gold Coast property when she returned to film The Masked Singer.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said Minogue was one of 38 people who had been granted an exemption.

“They need to then quarantine in another place that I’m satisfied adheres to the same requirements,” she said.

“There’s no special treatment for anyone.”

Minogue faced a backlash on social media, with many asking the same question:

“Why am I stuck in a s—ty hotel, eating slop, guarded by dozens of cops and paying $2800 for the honour, while Dannii Minogue gets to stay in her no doubt multimillion-dollar home?”

She has not responded publicly to the quarantine ruling.